Jihadist-linked attacks in Europe since 2015
Police officers and members of the emergency services attend to a person injured in an apparent terror attack on London Bridge in central London on Saturday. Armed police fired shots after reports of stabbings and a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday in an incident reminiscent of a terror attack in March just days ahead of a general election.
