'It's time to propose this': Trump and Brexit give momentum to EU defense push

The European Union's executive is ready to increase support for the bloc's first ever defense research program, offering more funds to develop new military hardware in its earliest stages after years of government cuts, a top EU official said. Following a 90-million-euro pilot investment from the EU's common budget in 2017-2019, the European Commission is proposing 500 million euros for the 2019-2020 period that could rise to 1 billion euros a year from 2021, Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.