'It was like a total sh*tshow': Attendee at NATO dinner...

From L-R, Belgium's King Philipe, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, U.S. President Donald Trump who shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg , Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a family picture before the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann In the wake of President Donald Trump's comments on Friday that he supports NATO's collective defense clause, known as Article 5, an attendee who sat in on a private dinner with world leaders and Trump in late May called Trump's performance that evening a "total shitshow."

