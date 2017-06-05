Hungarian PM Orban's government to modify NGO law, in apparent retreat
Hungary will modify proposed legislation on non-governmental organisations that get foreign funding to address objections by the Council of Europe, the government said on Thursday, backtracking on some elements of the controversial bill. FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium April 26, 2017.
