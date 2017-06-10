How scientists reacted to the US leaving the Paris climate agreement
Jane Lubchenco, marine ecologist at Oregon State University in Corvallis and former administrator of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: Where to start? President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement shows a blatant disregard for the wishes of most Americans and business leaders, an irresponsible and callous dismissal of the health, safety and economic well-being of Americans, a moral emptiness in ignoring impacts to the poorest people in the US and around the world, and gross ignorance about overwhelming scientific evidence. Far from "protecting America" as the president stated, withdrawing from Paris will make America more vulnerable and diminish its world leadership.
