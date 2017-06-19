Green Motion Maastricht Airport and Rotterdam Airport won Rentalcars...
Richard Lowden, Green Motion's CEO, said, "Rentalcars is a very important Green Motion partner and we are extremely honoured that their customers have rated so highly their car hire experience with Green Motion at Maastricht Airport and Rotterdam Airport." Richard went onto to say, "Green Motion prides itself on the service it offers to customers as customer service is the heart and soul of the company."
