Germany's top Social Democrat loses ground vs Merkel in latest poll
The approval rating of Martin Schulz, Germany's top Social Democrat, slumped to its lowest level in a poll conducted by Infratest dimap since the former European Parliament president was named as the party's chancellor candidate in January. European Parliament President Martin Schulz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a European Union leaders summit over migration, in Brussels, Belgium, March 17, 2016.
