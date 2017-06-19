France's Macron, eastern Europeans try to mend fences

French President Emmanuel Macron and four eastern European Union leaders sought to turn the page on Friday after publicly trading barbs over their differences on issues ranging from jobs to the bloc's fundamental values. French President Emmanuel Macron, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Poland's counterpart Beata Szydlo and Slovakia's counterpart Robert Fico attend a meeting of the Visegrad Group in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.