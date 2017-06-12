Fashion student beats thousands to show collection at top European festival

A fashion design student from High Wycombe has beaten thousands of others to showcase his work at a top fashion festival in Belgium. Adam Bystrzycki, 23, will be one of more than 150 young designers from around the world who will get the chance to show off their work to an international audience around the theme 'fashion makes sense' at the four-day FASHIONCLASH, held in Maastricht between June 29 and July 2. The Bucks New University student, who will show seven looks from his final year collection, said he is looking forward to the challenge of putting the show together.

