Explosion at Brussels train station considered terrorist attack: Belgian federal prosecutor
One suspect was shot by the military after the explosion at Brussels Central Station, a senior Belgian law enforcement official told ABC News. Belgian Federal Prosecutor Eric Van Der Sypt said it is unclear if the suspect is dead or alive.
