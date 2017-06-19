EU's Tusk says Europe turning the corner on anti-EU sentiment

Europe is slowly turning a corner as a wave of anti-European Union movements peters out, Donald Tusk told EU leaders in a letter published before he will chair their two-day summit starting on Thursday. European Council President Donald Tusk takes part in a news conference after being reappointed chairman of the European Council during a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.