EU's Mogherini confident US will stick to Iran nuclear deal

21 hrs ago

European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday she was confident the United States would stick to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite its protestations to the contrary, as the deal is working. European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks to journalists as she arrives for a meeting of European Union defence ministers at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium May 18, 2017.

Chicago, IL

