EU's Juncker hopes no 'further delay' in Brexit talks

A Union Jack flag flutters next to European Union flags ahead of a visit from Britain's Prime Minister at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels Belgium And European Commissioner Gunther Oettinger warned that the inconclusive result of the General Election could lead to a worse result for both sides. A British government may not be in place by June 19th, when detailed negotiations with Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier are due to begin.

