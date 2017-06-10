EU's Juncker hopes no 'further delay' in Brexit talks
A Union Jack flag flutters next to European Union flags ahead of a visit from Britain's Prime Minister at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels Belgium And European Commissioner Gunther Oettinger warned that the inconclusive result of the General Election could lead to a worse result for both sides. A British government may not be in place by June 19th, when detailed negotiations with Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier are due to begin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC