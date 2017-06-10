Europe Leaders React Angrily to Trump...

Europe Leaders React Angrily to Trump Climate Pact Decision

Thursday Read more: Voice of America

European leaders expressed dismay and anger in equal measure Thursday at President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States, the world's second-worst polluter, from the landmark Paris climate accord. They saw it as rebuke and warned it would make it harder to slow the pace of climate change.

Chicago, IL

