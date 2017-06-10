Europe Leaders React Angrily to Trump Climate Pact Decision
European leaders expressed dismay and anger in equal measure Thursday at President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States, the world's second-worst polluter, from the landmark Paris climate accord. They saw it as rebuke and warned it would make it harder to slow the pace of climate change.
