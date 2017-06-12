EU will resume FTA talks with Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: The stalled Malaysia-European Union Free-Trade Agreement talks will be resumed sooner, within this year, said EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation to Malaysia, Maria Castillo-Fernandez. She said the EU Member States Chief Negotiator would submit the re-launch of the negotiations proposal next month in Brussels, Belgium, , to establish "the when and the how".

