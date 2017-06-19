Eu Summit Live: Defence A1 4ber alles

EU leaders at the special European Council meeting of the 27 remaining member countries unanimously adopted the guidelines for negotiations with the United Kingdom following their so-called 'Brexit' referendum and triggering the Article 50 in March to leave the European Union. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET Determined to show that the EU of 27 can still thrive united, EU leaders are meeting this week to push for closer defence ties, something the UK has long opposed.

