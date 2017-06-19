Eu Summit Live: Defence A1 4ber alles

Eu Summit Live: Defence A1 4ber alles

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

EU leaders at the special European Council meeting of the 27 remaining member countries unanimously adopted the guidelines for negotiations with the United Kingdom following their so-called 'Brexit' referendum and triggering the Article 50 in March to leave the European Union. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET Determined to show that the EU of 27 can still thrive united, EU leaders are meeting this week to push for closer defence ties, something the UK has long opposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC