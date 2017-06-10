EU, China to unite on global warming after Trump withdrawal

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reacts before posing with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk during a EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2017. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk during a EU-China summit in Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.