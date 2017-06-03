EU, China Renew Commitment to Fight C...

EU, China Renew Commitment to Fight Climate Change

The European Union and China recommitted Friday to the 2015 Paris climate deal, one day after the United States announced it would withdraw from it. In a joint statement, the EU and China said climate change and clean energy "will become a main pillar" of their bilateral partnership.

Chicago, IL

