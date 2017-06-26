Epsom team complete 1,000-mile - banger race' for charity

An adventurous team from Epsom celebrated their A 500 car safely completing a 1,000-mile-plus race with a lap of the F1 track in Monte Carlo. Paul Bannell and team Peanut Butter Jelly Time completed the Monte Carlo or Bust banger rally challenge, which sees petrol heads racing from Namur in Belgium, onto Freiburg in Germany, heading over the Swiss Alps, down to Lake Como in Italy before finishing in Monte Carlo.

