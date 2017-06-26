Epsom team complete 1,000-mile - bang...

Epsom team complete 1,000-mile - banger race' for charity

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Streatham Guardian

An adventurous team from Epsom celebrated their A 500 car safely completing a 1,000-mile-plus race with a lap of the F1 track in Monte Carlo. Paul Bannell and team Peanut Butter Jelly Time completed the Monte Carlo or Bust banger rally challenge, which sees petrol heads racing from Namur in Belgium, onto Freiburg in Germany, heading over the Swiss Alps, down to Lake Como in Italy before finishing in Monte Carlo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streatham Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,077 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC