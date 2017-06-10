Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley...

Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace

Saturday Jun 3

Elvis tribute artist David Allen, from Addison, Texas, reaches out and touches the face of the "Elvis at 13" statue as he and the other 18 tribute artists tour the Elvis Presley Birthplace on Friday afternoon in Tupelo. Elvis tribute artist, Gabriel Sanders, from McAdams, strikes his best pose as he and the other 18 tribute artists circle the "Elvis at 13" statue for a 360 degree photo.

Chicago, IL

