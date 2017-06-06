Donald Trump invites Cory Gardner to White House to talk foreign policy

President Donald Trump plans to discuss foreign policy - including his first overseas trip as chief executive - during a Tuesday night dinner at the White House with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado and five other congressional Republicans. The get-together will give Trump an opportunity to debrief lawmakers on his nine-day, five-country tour that included a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, a sitdown with Pope Francis at the Vatican and often-tense meetings with other NATO leaders in Brussels, Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.