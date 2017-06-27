Collected Department Releases: Acting...

Collected Department Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary Judith G....

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: State Department

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith G. Garber will travel to Brussels, Belgium from June 5-7 to meet with European officials to discuss wildlife trafficking, ocean issues, health security, and scientific collaboration. Acting Assistant Secretary Garber will then travel to Gaborone, Botswana from June 7-10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Tue Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC