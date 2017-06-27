Collected Department Releases: Acting Assistant Secretary Judith G....
Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith G. Garber will travel to Brussels, Belgium from June 5-7 to meet with European officials to discuss wildlife trafficking, ocean issues, health security, and scientific collaboration. Acting Assistant Secretary Garber will then travel to Gaborone, Botswana from June 7-10.
