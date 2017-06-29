Cisco unveils training and developer programs for its new intent-based network
Cisco announced a game-changing intent-based network earlier this month, and has now unveiled new training and developer programs to help its partners understand the technology and accelerate its adoption. The training programs will explore the impact intent-based networking will have on organizations, and help Cisco partners begin developing the evolved skills needed in the new era of networking, build new networking practices, and pursue new business opportunities.
