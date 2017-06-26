Chirinian Appointed EAFJD Communication and Public Relations Officer

BRUSSELS, Belgium-The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy announced on June 26 that its Communication and Public Relations officer, Bedo Demirdjian will step down from his position on June 30, as he prepares to relocate to Beirut, Lebanon, along with his family. "Bedo became a permanent EAFJD staff member in Oct. 2010 and the assignments entrusted to him were performed by a strong conscience, dedication and high competence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.