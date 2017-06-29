Chess: Levon Aronian participating at...

Chess: Levon Aronian participating at 2017 Gran Chess Tour in Leuven

Armenian GM Levon Aronian plans to take part in the 2017 Grand Chess Tour tournament from June 28 to July 2 in Leuven, Belgium. The Armenian player will play one-round rapid and 2-round blitz events.

Chicago, IL

