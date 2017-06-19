Cats were first domesticated in the N...

Cats were first domesticated in the Near East and ancient Egypt, DNA data shows

New genetic analysis suggests cats first became domesticated by farmers in the Near East and ancient Egypt some 10,000 years ago. There are five subspecies of the wildcat, Felis silvestris , the domestic cat's closest relative.

