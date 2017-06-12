Caribbean Export participates in Euro...

Caribbean Export participates in European development expo

BRUSSELS, Belgium -- The 2017 edition of the European Commission's event European Development Days held on June 7-8 in Brussels saw the participation of the Caribbean Export Development Agency as part of those considered to be the "best of investing in development". Caribbean Export showcased its export development work to the 8,000 participants that passed through the event over the two days.

Chicago, IL

