Caribbean Export participates in European development expo
BRUSSELS, Belgium -- The 2017 edition of the European Commission's event European Development Days held on June 7-8 in Brussels saw the participation of the Caribbean Export Development Agency as part of those considered to be the "best of investing in development". Caribbean Export showcased its export development work to the 8,000 participants that passed through the event over the two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|Thu
|wichita-rick
|3
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC