Can terror attacks on 'soft targets' ...

Can terror attacks on 'soft targets' ever be stopped?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Raw Story

A girl lights candles as people pay tribute to the victims of Tuesday's bomb attacks, at the Place de la Bourse in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann If it seems like every week, there's another terrorist attack - well, you're not wrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace 17 hr Press Conference 10
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC