Brussels: Youth softball returns on Monday nights

Youth softball returns on Monday nights The latest news and events in Brussels Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2rZVNmj The Brussels Lions will host Youth Softball from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Brussels Town Park on June 5, 12, 19, 26, and July 10. The program is a summer softball and T-ball program for all children kindergarten through sixth grade. It is an opportunity for children of allskill levels.

