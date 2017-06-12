Brighton sign Australian keeper Ryan

Brighton sign Australian keeper Ryan

LONDON: Premier League new boys Brighton signed Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia for an undisclosed club record fee on Friday. Ryan has agreed a five-year contract with Chris Hughton's side and will replace Brighton's previous number one David Stockdale, who joined Birmingham earlier this week.

