Brighton sign Australian keeper Ryan
LONDON: Premier League new boys Brighton signed Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia for an undisclosed club record fee on Friday. Ryan has agreed a five-year contract with Chris Hughton's side and will replace Brighton's previous number one David Stockdale, who joined Birmingham earlier this week.
