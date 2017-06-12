Boko Haram: EU announces a 143 millio...

Boko Haram: EU announces a 143 million for N/E

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor Touched by the devastation that has affected the people of the north east as a result of the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, the European Union Commission on Thursday in Brussels, Belgium, announced a support package of a 143 million to help the early recovery and reconstruction needs of the area. The package is for the provision of basic services including energy, education and health, job creation, strengthening monitoring and evaluation systems as well as public financial management systems.

