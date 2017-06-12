Blood Hunters Getting a Day and Date Release in July

Fresh from its Audience Award-winning presentation at Fright Night Theatre Film Festival, Blood Hunters, directed by Tricia Lee, will have a theatrical run at the Carlton Cinema in Toronto, Ontario , starting July 7, 2017, and a one-night screening as part of the DedFemme Screening Series at the Metro Cinema in Edmonton, Alberta , on the same day. The film is also coming out on DVD, VOD, and all digital platforms in Canada and the USA on July 4, 2017.

