Blood Hunters Getting a Day and Date Release in July
Fresh from its Audience Award-winning presentation at Fright Night Theatre Film Festival, Blood Hunters, directed by Tricia Lee, will have a theatrical run at the Carlton Cinema in Toronto, Ontario , starting July 7, 2017, and a one-night screening as part of the DedFemme Screening Series at the Metro Cinema in Edmonton, Alberta , on the same day. The film is also coming out on DVD, VOD, and all digital platforms in Canada and the USA on July 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
