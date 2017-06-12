Blood Hunters Getting a Day and Date ...

Blood Hunters Getting a Day and Date Release in July

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: DreadCentrol.com

Fresh from its Audience Award-winning presentation at Fright Night Theatre Film Festival, Blood Hunters, directed by Tricia Lee, will have a theatrical run at the Carlton Cinema in Toronto, Ontario , starting July 7, 2017, and a one-night screening as part of the DedFemme Screening Series at the Metro Cinema in Edmonton, Alberta , on the same day. The film is also coming out on DVD, VOD, and all digital platforms in Canada and the USA on July 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC