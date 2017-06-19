Blast rocks Brussels station; man with 'suicide belt' shot by police
No immediate reports of casualties in incident; witnesses say suspect shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before causing explosion; authorities say incident at central train station 'under control' Police officials and soldiers stand alert in a cordoned off area outside Gare Centrale in Brussels on June 20, 2017, after an explosion in the Belgian capital. An explosion rocked the central train station in Brussels on Tuesday and a man was shot by police during the incident, prosecutors told Belgian media.
