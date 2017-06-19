Birmingham City handed boost in bid f...

Birmingham City handed boost in bid for Henry Onyekuru

Birmingham City have this evening reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of 20-year-old Belgian forward Henry Onyekuru. The winger, who scored 22 goals for Eupen in the Belgian Pro League last campaign have reportedly gained a work permit which would allow him to move to the UK to play his football next season.

