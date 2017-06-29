Belgium royal family celebrate Queen Paola's birthday
A family affair! Belgium's royals come together to celebrate Queen Paola's birthday - and adorable baby Anna makes her first public appearance Queen Mathilde and her husband King Philippe - Paola's eldest son - were joined by their children, Crown Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Princess Eleonore and Prince Emmanuel to celebrate the 80th birthday of Queen Paola in Brussels , Belgium. Whilst the former ruler's birthday isn't until September 11, celebrations were held early and it was the first time the entire brood have come together since King Philippe took the throne.
