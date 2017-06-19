Belgium detains four people linked to...

Belgium detains four people linked to failed bomb attack

9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Belgian policemen chat next to a house after searching it, following yesterday's attack, in Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities investigating Tuesday's attempted bomb attack on Brussels' Central Station said they had detained four people after a series of house searches in the Belgian capital late on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

