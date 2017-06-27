Belgian team unveils composite solar racer
The Punch Powertrain Solar Team, comprised of engineering students from the University of Leuven in Belgium, unveiled its entry for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, which will take place in Australia Oct. 8-15, 2017. The car - Punch 2 - was presented at an official ceremony on June 21. The event revealed the new-look paintwork in white, blue and green, all of which were specially developed for the team by Cromax, one of the three premium refinish brands of Axalta Coating Systems, a supplier of liquid and powder coatings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PHOTOS: The weird, wacky world around us (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|Jun 15
|wichita-rick
|3
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC