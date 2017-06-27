Belgian team unveils composite solar racer

The Punch Powertrain Solar Team, comprised of engineering students from the University of Leuven in Belgium, unveiled its entry for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, which will take place in Australia Oct. 8-15, 2017. The car - Punch 2 - was presented at an official ceremony on June 21. The event revealed the new-look paintwork in white, blue and green, all of which were specially developed for the team by Cromax, one of the three premium refinish brands of Axalta Coating Systems, a supplier of liquid and powder coatings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.