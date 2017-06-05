Belgian hearing into fire which killed Irish students
A court hearing will take place in the Belgian city of Leuven later this morning in connection with a fire which killed two Irish students in the city in January 2014. It is understood that the Leuven Institute for Ireland in Europe, and the director of the Institute, Malachy Vallely, are both named as defendants in the case, as is an Irish student who was in allegedly in the residence when the fire took hold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Tue
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC