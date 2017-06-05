Belgian hearing into fire which kille...

Belgian hearing into fire which killed Irish students

Yesterday

A court hearing will take place in the Belgian city of Leuven later this morning in connection with a fire which killed two Irish students in the city in January 2014. It is understood that the Leuven Institute for Ireland in Europe, and the director of the Institute, Malachy Vallely, are both named as defendants in the case, as is an Irish student who was in allegedly in the residence when the fire took hold.

Chicago, IL

