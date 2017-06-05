Belgian court upholds Dieudonne prison term

Belgium's top court Wednesday upheld a two-month jail term imposed on French comedian Dieudonne over racist and anti-Semitic remarks, the Belga news agency said. Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, who has faced similar cases in France, made the comments at a show in the southeastern Belgian city of Liege in 2012.

