Barco Silex extends crypto offering with Chacha20/Poly1305 authenticated encryption
Louvain‐la‐Neuve, Belgium ‐‐ June 16, 2017 ‐‐ Barco Silex, leading provider of IP cores for embedded hardware security, adds an RFC7539-compliant crypto engine to its offering to provide its customers with future-proof authenticated encryption between networked applications, for example in the IoT. The new IP core is available for ASIC and FPGA devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Design And Reuse.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|Thu
|wichita-rick
|3
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|Jun 6
|Fat Cats
|11
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC