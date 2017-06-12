Barco Silex extends crypto offering with Chacha20/Poly1305 authenticated encryption

Louvain‐la‐Neuve, Belgium ‐‐ June 16, 2017 ‐‐ Barco Silex, leading provider of IP cores for embedded hardware security, adds an RFC7539-compliant crypto engine to its offering to provide its customers with future-proof authenticated encryption between networked applications, for example in the IoT. The new IP core is available for ASIC and FPGA devices.

