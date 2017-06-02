Axalta Coating Systems Cycles 1,000kms in Belgium for Cancer Charity
For the seventh consecutive year, Axalta Coating Systems has taken part in a 1,000km bike ride to raise money for Kom op tegen Kanker , a leading Belgian cancer charity. From May 25 to 28, 2017, three teams from Axalta cycled 250 kilometres on each of the four days, with all of the routes ending in Mechelen, Belgium, where Axalta's Belgian office and production site is located.
