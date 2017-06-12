Aur lien Froment opens the solo exhib...

Aur lien Froment opens the solo exhibition 'Double Tales' at M

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Aurelien Froment is fascinated by the complexity of images. Take Ferdinand Cheval's ideal palace, for example, or the box of blocks by the educational pioneer Frobel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf... Jun 15 wichita-rick 3
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace Jun 6 Fat Cats 11
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC