At this tourist haven, a monkey mafia will steal your stuff and sell it back for food
It's one of the oldest rackets in the book: stealing someone's stuff and then selling it back to them. And four groups of monkeys in Indonesia have learned how to execute this shakedown with just about anything they can get their hands on, according to a new study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace
|2 hr
|Tourist Trap
|4
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC