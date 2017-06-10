At this tourist haven, a monkey mafia...

At this tourist haven, a monkey mafia will steal your stuff and sell it back for food

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Miami Herald

It's one of the oldest rackets in the book: stealing someone's stuff and then selling it back to them. And four groups of monkeys in Indonesia have learned how to execute this shakedown with just about anything they can get their hands on, according to a new study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elvis Tribute Artists explore Presley's birthplace 2 hr Tourist Trap 4
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC