[Analysis] So what if the Irish PM is...

[Analysis] So what if the Irish PM is gay?

Leo Varadkar celebrates with party members after he was elected leader of Ireland's Fine Gael party and PM of Ireland. The sexual orientation of Leo Varadkar, the new Taoiseach of Ireland, has grabbed more international headlines than his political ideas.

