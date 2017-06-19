Ali, Goat and Ibrahim Dubai Movie festival screening
The movie is about Ali, a man who believes his late girlfriend's soul is inside a goat and goes on a spiritual journey across Egypt with his best friend. Ali Sobhi, playing the titular character, won the Muhr Feature Award for best actor.
