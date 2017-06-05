A scientific first: Study highlights ...

A scientific first: Study highlights potential cardiometabolic benefits of prebiotics

Supplementing the diet with inulin-type fructans may improve the function of the endothelium in blood vessels and reduce the risk of metabolic disorders-related cardiovascular diseases, says a new study. Dysfunction of the endothelium - the thin layer of cells lining blood vessels - is an early warning sign of potential cardiovascular diseases.

Chicago, IL

