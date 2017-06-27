A few companies in Poland hit by cybe...

A few companies in Poland hit by cyber attack - govt

A few companies in Poland have reported cyber attacks as part of a major attack that has caused havoc around the world, Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo briefs the media during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2017.

Chicago, IL

