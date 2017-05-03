What roundworms can teach us about hu...

What roundworms can teach us about human growth

Human beings and the roundworm C. elegans have more in common than you'd expect. Thanks to a common ancestor more than 700 million years ago humans and roundworms have a similar hormone to drive and regulate growth.

