Watching movies can replace general anesthesia for kids with cancer having radiotherapy

Vienna, Austria: Children with cancer could be spared dozens of doses of general anaesthesia by projecting a video directly on to the inside of a radiotherapy machine during treatment, according to research presented at the ESTRO 36 conference. Although cancer is rare in children, worldwide there are approximately 215,000 new cases in the under 15s each year.

Chicago, IL

