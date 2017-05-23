U.S. rejects talks with Hungary over ...

U.S. rejects talks with Hungary over higher education law

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium April 26, 2017. The United States has no intention of negotiating with Hungary about its new higher education law, which could force a top university founded by U.S. financier George Soros out of the country, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

